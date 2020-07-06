Francesca Folk -- Bamberg
Francesca Folk -- Bamberg

Francesca Folk

BAMBERG -- Francesca Folk, 50, of 361 North St., died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Continuecare Hosp. at Palmetto Health, Columbia.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Old Richard Carroll Gym Field on McMillan Street.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked the all COVID-19 precautions be followed and face masks be worn.

