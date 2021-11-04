 Skip to main content
Frances Zeigler Livingston -- Woodford
Frances Zeigler Livingston -- Woodford

WOODFORD -- Frances Zeigler Livingston, 75, of Woodford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Pen Branch Cemetery (Pen Branch Road, North), with Pastor Richard Toy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Livingston was the daughter of the late Jake Hunter Zeigler and the late Emaryllis Thomas Zeigler. She graduated from North High School in 1965 and spent many years working alongside her family on their farm and managing the vegetable stand. She loved caring for her flowers, cutting her grass and cooking Sunday dinner for her family. Her granddaughters were the light of her life. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Livingston is survived by her husband of 55 years, David “Sidney” Livingston; daughters, Rhonda Livingston and Cheryl (John) Knight; granddaughters, Leah Knight and Lauren Knight; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Zeigler.

The family would like to thank the many nurses with Amedisys Hospice (especially Ms. Dianne Jamison) for their care, support, and dedication.

Memorials can be made to Pen Branch Cemetery Fund c/o Paulette Knight (1059 Waters Ferry Road, North, SC 29112) or Amedisys Hospice (1900 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 103, West Columbia, SC 29169).

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

