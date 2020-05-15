Frances Walker York -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Frances Walker York, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral service. A public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Frances was born July 25, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Roscoe Walker and Gladys Parker. She was raised in Anderson County, S.C., and graduated from Riverside High School in Pendleton. She furthered her education at South Carolina State University (then South Carolina State College), where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education (class of 1964) and later a Master of Education degree in special education. She married Willis Edward York on June 22, 1968, and they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Karen Elizabeth, on April 5, 1969.
She began her teaching career in the Spartanburg County schools and she taught for a year at Greenview Elementary School in Columbia, but she spent most of her career in public education in Orangeburg School District Five. She was one of those “old school” educators who inspired and demanded excellence from her students. Frances taught at the elementary level, including at Whittaker Elementary School, and she went on to serve as the curriculum specialist at Rivelon Elementary School and as curriculum coordinator for the district. Before she retired in 1999, she served for a year as principal at W.J. Clark Middle School. After her retirement, she taught at Claflin University, helping to train the next generation of educators. She also served as a consultant for the South Carolina Department of Education and worked with schools on strategies to increase student achievement.
Her many professional affiliations included the National Education Association (NEA), the South Carolina Education Association (SCEA), the International Reading Association (IRA), the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and Phi Delta Kappa. She also was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg and a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Daisy, Joanne, Richard and Ronald; and her husband, Willis. Along with her daughter, Karen, she is survived by several cousins in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and beyond, including special cousins, Roscoe Walker Riley Jr., Bowen McDowell Wakefield III (Beverly) and Milton Warren Miller II; her former student at Claflin University and “adopted son,” Mark Joseph; and many friends, including special close friends Elaine Scipio Arledge, Gladys Johnson, Amelia Broughton, Debra Norman, Sheneice Smith and Elder William E. Smith.
Due to COVID-19, visits to the home are restricted, but the family will receive phone calls at 803-536-2679. Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Karen York, 19 East Lake Court, Columbia, SC 29209.
