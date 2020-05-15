Frances Walker York -- Orangeburg

Frances was born July 25, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Roscoe Walker and Gladys Parker. She was raised in Anderson County, S.C., and graduated from Riverside High School in Pendleton. She furthered her education at South Carolina State University (then South Carolina State College), where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education (class of 1964) and later a Master of Education degree in special education. She married Willis Edward York on June 22, 1968, and they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Karen Elizabeth, on April 5, 1969.

She began her teaching career in the Spartanburg County schools and she taught for a year at Greenview Elementary School in Columbia, but she spent most of her career in public education in Orangeburg School District Five. She was one of those “old school” educators who inspired and demanded excellence from her students. Frances taught at the elementary level, including at Whittaker Elementary School, and she went on to serve as the curriculum specialist at Rivelon Elementary School and as curriculum coordinator for the district. Before she retired in 1999, she served for a year as principal at W.J. Clark Middle School. After her retirement, she taught at Claflin University, helping to train the next generation of educators. She also served as a consultant for the South Carolina Department of Education and worked with schools on strategies to increase student achievement.