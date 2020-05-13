Frances W. York -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Frances W. York, 78, of 1359 Ward Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Due to Covid-19, the family will receive phone calls at 803-536-2679, but visits to the home will be restricted.
