Frances T. Sistrunk -- Orangeburg
Frances T. Sistrunk

ORANGEBURG -- Frances T. Sistrunk, 74, of 2818 Kennerly Road, died July 18, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23,2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Rosalind Sistrunk. 3896 Simpson St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

