Frances Still Mills -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- A Celebration of Life Service for Frances Still Mills, 66, of Branchville, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Frances passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Albert “Tadpole” Still and Gwendolyn Porter Still and was married to the late Joseph Willard “Jake” Mills. She was a member of the Memorial Church of the Nazarene. Frances was a graduate of Orangeburg Technical College with a degree in Real Estate. She was realtor and a broker having owned and operated Mills Real Estate Company for a number of years.

Survivors include her son, Bennie Newsome of Rowesville; her daughter, Laina (Jerome) Teschendorf of Patten, Maine; stepdaughters, Faith (Trey) Atkinson of Orangeburg and Nica Jones of Branchville; grandchildren, Dakota Teschendorf, Jackson, Tyler and Sarah Jones, Preston and Aimee Atkinson; a sister, Annie Ruth (Bill) Giles of Columbia; and brothers, Conway Albert Still of Troy, North Carolina, and Joseph Allen Still of Branchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

