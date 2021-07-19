 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances Sistrunk -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Frances Sistrunk -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Frances Sistrunk, 74, of 2818 Kennerly Road, died July 18, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Rosalind Sistrunk, 3896 Simpson St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News