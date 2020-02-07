ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Frances Rebecca Snell, 73, of 680 Riggs St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Butler officiating.
Burial will be in Bethea Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Snell died Jan. 29, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
