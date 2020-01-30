{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Frances Rebecca Snell, 73, of 680 Riggs St., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

