Frances Mims Durr -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Frances Mims Durr, 87, widow of Carlisle Hampton Durr, died peacefully after a brief illness, at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 11, 2022.

Frances was born June 25, 1935, in St. George, a daughter of the late Laura Thompson Mims and Walter Gerald Mims. She was predeceased by her son, Claude Hampton Durr; her sister, Shirley Mims Brooks; and her brother, Walter Gerald Mims Jr.

Frances and Hampton were married on March 26, 1954. Their lives were spent together. As the matriarch of her family, Frances spent countless hours feeding her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Granny” cherished this task and her family enjoyed every meal she prepared. Frances enjoyed horse racing immensely and cheered for the generations of trainers and jockeys reared from her living room. She enjoyed watching all sporting events. She was a member of St. George United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Clay) King of St. George; one son, Carl (Tamera) Durr of St. George; her grandchildren, Travis (Ashley) Durr of St. Matthews, Cody (Rebekah) Durr of St. George, Jennifer (Travis) Berry of St. George, Trent (Kristen) King of Alabaster, Alabama, Kala (Randy) Rentz of Ehrhardt; her great-grandchildren, Brody and Mason Durr, Keeten Berry, Lane and Huck Durr, Haskell and Blythe King, and Emma and Easton Rentz, her sister, Carol Myers; and her daughter-in-law, Dianne Riley.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. George Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Pallbearers will be Travis Durr, Cody Durr, Trent King, Travis Berry, Randy Rentz, Sojourner Tripp.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. George United Methodist Church Preschool Fund, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477.