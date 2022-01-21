Frances Mary Darby -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Frances Mary Darby, 87, of 325 Community Club Road, died Jan. 16, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

