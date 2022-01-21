 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances Mary Darby -- Elloree

  • 0
Frances Mary Darby

ELLOREE -- Frances Mary Darby, 87, of 325 Community Club Road, died Jan. 16, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News