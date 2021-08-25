Frances Marian Jones Bowers Geiter -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Frances Marian Jones Bowers Geiter, named for her grandfather Francis Marion Soar who was named after the Revolutionary War “Swamp Fox,” passed on to glory on Aug. 22, 2021.

Born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Louisville, Kentucky, she experienced a full and rich life. Not a stranger to life's difficulties, she was preceded in death by husband, Emory Bowers, and their two sons, Jim and Brian; her beloved granddaughter, Candice Nowak; her second husband, Richard Geiter, and her brother, Charles. Even through these trials, she remained positive as she continued to trust and look toward her Savior, Jesus Christ.

A graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida, Frances began her teaching career in Belle Glade, Florida, with her husband, Emory Bowers, in his career as a high school football coach and math teacher. As an educator, she specialized in working with children with speech difficulty. She also was heavily involved with Christian education, working in young girls' ministries. A lifelong student, Frances spent most of her free time continuing her education, receiving a master's degree at USC and becoming a doctoral candidate. Moving to Elloree, South Carolina, she remained an educator for the remainder of her working years.