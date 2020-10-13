 Skip to main content
Frances Mack -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Services for Ms. Frances Mack, 74, of 160 Quick St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Ms. Mack passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Brenda Jones, at 803-290-7648 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

