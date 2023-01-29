Frances M. Todd -- Bowman

BOWMAN — Frances M. Todd, 81, of Bowman passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, after an extended illness.

Miss Todd was born on March 27, 1941, in the Canaan Community of Orangeburg County to the late Sonny Boy and Mamie Lou Myers. No stranger to hard work, Miss Todd was at various times in her life a seamstress, a farm laborer, a housekeeper, and a caretaker for the elderly. In her later years, Miss Todd enjoyed attending auctions and selling at the flea market.

Miss Todd is survived by two sons, Michael Todd of the home, Larry McAlhany of Ruffin; two grandchildren, Larry McAlhaney Jr., Tara Mooney; three great-grandchildren; a special niece, Cindy Herrington of Bamberg; a special grand-nephew, Nicholas Herrington of Red Bank and various other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Miss Todd was predeceased by her husband, Ellis E. “Buddy” Todd, a son, Robert M. Todd and brothers, Raymond Myers, Grady Myers, and her sisters, Henrietta Sean and Sarah Chavis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry McAlhaney Jr., Nicholas Herrington, Jeremy Fralix, Travis Myers, Oliver Herrera and Daryl Mooney.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funereal Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC 29115.

