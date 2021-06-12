 Skip to main content
Frances L. Sweat -- Hickory, N.C.
HICKORY, N.C. -- Ms. Frances L. Sweat, 60, of Hickory, North Carolina, and formerly of Cordova, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ethel Franklin, 836 Bryan Drive, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her sister, Miracle Tucker-Gressette, at 803-664-1046, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

