 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances L. Sampson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Frances L. Sampson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frances L. Sampson

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mrs. Frances L. Sampson, 72, of 1750 Irvin St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Arthur Rose Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Sampson passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Atlanta.

Friends may call her husband, Larry D. Sampson, at 803-743-2314, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News