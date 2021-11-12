Frances L. Sampson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mrs. Frances L. Sampson, 72, of 1750 Irvin St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Arthur Rose Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Sampson passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Atlanta.

Friends may call her husband, Larry D. Sampson, at 803-743-2314, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.