Frances L. Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Frances L. Jamison, 75, formerly of, 401 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ray Shuler is officiating.

Ms. Jamison passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Jacci Hamilton, 229 Harvey Lane, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.