Frances Jones Thompson -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Frances was born on April 15, 1921, in Lone Star Community. She was the daughter of the late Fred Auld Jones and the late Carrie Isabel Carson Jones. She was the widow of Hugh D. Thompson. She, along with her late husband, owned and operated Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Mrs. Frances was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Edisto Shrine Club and the Eutaw Chapter #162 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Hugh D. Thompson; sisters, Sarah Jones Schardt, Marie Jones, Miriam Jones Stroman, Carolyn Jones Stroman; brothers, George L. Jones, Fred A. Jones Jr. and Robert C. Jones.