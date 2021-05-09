 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances Johnson -- Rowesville
0 comments

Frances Johnson -- Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frances Johnson

ROWESVILLE -- Graveside services for Frances Johnson, 81, 614 Calhoun St., Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, in Bethea Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Mrs. Johnson died Sunday, May 2, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Catherine Stokes, 2074 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News