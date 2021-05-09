Frances Johnson -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Graveside services for Frances Johnson, 81, 614 Calhoun St., Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, in Bethea Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Mrs. Johnson died Sunday, May 2, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Catherine Stokes, 2074 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.