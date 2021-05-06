Frances Johnson -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Frances Johnson, 81, of 614 Calhoun St., died May 2, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Catherine Stokes, 2074 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.