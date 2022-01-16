 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Frances Jamison, 75, formerly of, 401 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Jacci Hamilton, 229 Harvey Lane, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

