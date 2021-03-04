Frances Eugenia 'Jean' Doyel Line -- Anderson

ANDERSON -- Frances Eugenia “Jean” Doyel Line, 95, of Anderson, formerly of Munfordville, Ky., and St. Matthews, S.C., passed away Feb. 28, 2021.
She was the widow of Hubert Lee Line.
Born Aug. 17, 1925, in Erlanger, Ky., Mrs. Line was the daughter of the late George Samuel Doyel Sr. and the late Flora Holt Doyel. She was a retired personnel manager from K-mart and was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church, Anderson, and St. Matthews Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir.
Surviving are her children, Susie Broome (Andy) of Horse Cave, Ky., Martha Taylor (Jerry) of Munfordville, Ricky D. Line (Brenda) of Munfordville, Gregory Line (Yon) of St. Matthews, Mark Line (Pam) of Spartanburg, Faith Line of Anderson and Kari Brown (Steve) of Smyrna, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kessler (Dale); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews. Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com.
