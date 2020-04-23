Frances Elizabeth Dantzler Gates -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Frances Elizabeth Dantzler Gates, 94, of Bowman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the widow of Thomas Franklin Gates.

Frances was born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Bowman, to Charlie George and Lunette Wannamaker Dantzler. She graduated from Bowman High School and Winthrop College. She was an educator for more than three decades in the Bowman school district and as headmistress of Bowman Academy. As a mathematics teacher, she influenced many lives and enjoyed seeing the success of her students. After leaving the field of education, she worked at Palmetto Baking Company before retiring.

As a devoted Christian, Frances was a lifelong member of Wightman United Methodist Church. She served as secretary/treasurer, missionary president and supported the church in many other capacities.

After retirement, she kept busy volunteering in many areas including the Regional Medical Center and the Town of Bowman Beautification Committee. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching and baking, but her greatest love was walking the streets of Bowman several times a day.