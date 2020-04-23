Frances Elizabeth Dantzler Gates -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Frances Elizabeth Dantzler Gates, 94, of Bowman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the widow of Thomas Franklin Gates.
Frances was born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Bowman, to Charlie George and Lunette Wannamaker Dantzler. She graduated from Bowman High School and Winthrop College. She was an educator for more than three decades in the Bowman school district and as headmistress of Bowman Academy. As a mathematics teacher, she influenced many lives and enjoyed seeing the success of her students. After leaving the field of education, she worked at Palmetto Baking Company before retiring.
As a devoted Christian, Frances was a lifelong member of Wightman United Methodist Church. She served as secretary/treasurer, missionary president and supported the church in many other capacities.
After retirement, she kept busy volunteering in many areas including the Regional Medical Center and the Town of Bowman Beautification Committee. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching and baking, but her greatest love was walking the streets of Bowman several times a day.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Gates Waystack of Leesville, Deryl Gates Tourville and Jeffrey of Orangeburg, and Allyson Gates Raeckelboom and Philip of Greer. She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, her granddaughters Keagan Waystack and Randy Jones of Macon, Georgia, Carly Barringer-Rivers and Anthony of Orangeburg, and her grandsons, Tristram Waystack and Susan of Orangeburg, Casey Barringer and Dana of Orangeburg, Bryan Raeckelboom and Tori of Simpsonville, and Matthew Raeckelboom and Sydney of Deatsville, Alabama. In addition, she was blessed with great-grandchildren, Kailey, Alyssa and Brandon Goodrich, Melia Williams and Masen Rivers, Alexis, Thomas and Eli Waystack, Makenzie and Colin Barringer, Sawyer and Teagan Raeckelboom; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Jerry Waystack; her great-grandson, Sean Rivers; her brother, William Dupree Dantzler; and her sister, Helen Dantzler Smith.
Her daughters look forward to receiving family and friends at her Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. We look forward to hearing your special memories, and we wish to thank everyone in advance for the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wightman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Bowman, SC 29018, or tRMC Compassionate Care Program, 3000 St. Matthews Road, Attention: RMC Auxiliary, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
