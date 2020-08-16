You have permission to edit this article.
Frances (Elizabeth) Buttes -- Branchville
Frances (Elizabeth) Buttes -- Branchville

Frances (Elizabeth) Buttes

BRANCHVILLE -- Frances (Elizabeth) Cannady Buttes, 93 years of age, passed away Friday, Aug. 14.

Elizabeth was born in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 16,1927, the baby daughter of the late Edna and George Cannady. She is preceded in death by two brothers (Freddie and Colin) and two sisters (Hilda and Earl). She was the wife of the late C.E. Buttes Jr. She lived in Branchville since 1972 and has been a resident of Magnolias of Santee for the past two-and-a-half years. She was retired from the Orangeburg County School District #8. Elizabeth and Bud enjoyed camping across the country which they continued until their declining health.

Elizabeth is survived by two daughters, Gayle (Vernon Jr.) Ott of Branchville and Ann (Nick) Johnson of Ivanhoe, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Rob (Tracy) Ott of Branchville, Maria (Thomas) Ott-Humphries of West Columbia, Beth (Matt) Anderson of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Wes (Shonna) Johnson of Ivanhoe, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Mallory Beth, Robert Ott, Garren Ott, Paris Humphries, Rocco Humphries, Brooke Humphries, Alyssa Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Katie Johnson, Anna Grace Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, PO Box 87, Branchville, SC 29432 or Branchville Baptist Church Bldg Fund, PO Box 116, Branchville, SC 29432.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Walhalla.

