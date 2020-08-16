Frances (Elizabeth) Buttes -- Branchville

Elizabeth was born in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 16,1927, the baby daughter of the late Edna and George Cannady. She is preceded in death by two brothers (Freddie and Colin) and two sisters (Hilda and Earl). She was the wife of the late C.E. Buttes Jr. She lived in Branchville since 1972 and has been a resident of Magnolias of Santee for the past two-and-a-half years. She was retired from the Orangeburg County School District #8. Elizabeth and Bud enjoyed camping across the country which they continued until their declining health.