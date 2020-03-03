Frances Culclasure -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Frances R. W. Culclasure, 89, of St. Matthews, passed away March 1, 2020. She was the widow of Talley F. Culclasure Sr.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews. Funeral services will be held following the burial at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Sara Relaford officiating.

Frances was born in St. Matthews to the late John X. Weeks and the late Em Pou Henagan Weeks. She received her B.A. and Master's Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina. She was an Elementary School Teacher. Frances was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America and St. Paul United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Frances was predeceased by a son, Talley F. Culclasure Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Harry R. Culclasure (Margaret) of Clifton, Virginia and John W. Culclasure (James Covington) of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Teresa M. Culclasure; grandchildren, John W. Culclasure Jr. (Sarah), Robert W. Culclasure, Frances Elizabeth (Libby) DeBell (Dennis), Alexa C. Culclasure, Emmie C. Van Laan (Matt), Jacob T. Culclasure, Kathleen Amanda Culclasure, and Rachel Frances Culclasure; and great-grandchildren, Graham W. DeBell and Reese Marie DeBell.