Frances Collier Avinger Fogle Rishell -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Frances Collier Avinger Fogle Rishell, 95, of Lexington, and formerly of Elloree, passed on May 7, 2022.

Frances was born in Orangeburg on Sept. 25, 1926, to JW and Albertine Miller Collier. She attended Winthrop College and worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed travel, shopping and spending time with her family. Frances will be deeply missed. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elloree. Her service will be private.

Frances was predeceased by three husbands, the late Ned Avinger, Judson Fogle and Charles "Chuck" Rishell. Also, her brother Jimmy Collier, and her sister, Cornelia "Nealie" Styles.

Survivors include daughters, Harriett Clark of Hanahan and Nancy (Billy) Amaker of Lexington; grandchildren, William (Tonya) Amaker and Stephanie (Sean) Truett; great-grandchildren, Addison Amaker and Mason Amaker; stepsons, Brian (Teri) Rishell, Mark (Di) Rishell and Todd (Linda) Rishell; step-grandchildren, Erin (Mark) Miller, Tammy (Greg) Thalleen, Tony Rishell and Cody Rishell; step-great-grandchildren, Brogan Miller, Austin Miller and Steele Thalleen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 487 Elloree, SC 29047.

South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting the family.