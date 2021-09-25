Frances B. Hiatt -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Frances B. "Frankie" Hiatt, 72, of Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Frankie was born Aug. 1, 1949, the daughter of Carl Eugene Burbage and Pearl Elizabeth Bunch Burbage. Frankie was retired from the state, after working many years with the Barnwell Health Department. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and watching old movies. Frankie enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and her great-grandson.

Survivors include a granddaughter, Courtney Hiatt and her fiance, Ray Hall of Lexington; a grandson, Brandon Hiatt and his girlfriend, Lizzie Chudd of Hinesville, Georgia; aunts, Linda Duffie (E.O.), Santee, and Dolly Bessinger (Bill), Fayetteville, North Carolina; and several cousins. Frankie was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Stacey Hiatt.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, 14836 Heritage Hwy. Bamberg. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com/

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).