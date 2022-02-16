Frances Ann Whetsell -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Frances Ann Whetsell, 82, of Bowman, widow of Thadus G. “Jerry” Whetsell, entered into eternal rest Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mike Written officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Justin Johnson, Thad Wimberly, Mark Easterling, Eddie Easterling, Jeremy White Jr., Kevin Reeves and Hank Watson.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. before the service.

Ann was born July 27, 1939, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Francis Lamar Harris and Mollie Mizell Harris. She was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the Duncan Chapel Bridge Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and a homemaker.

Surviving are her sons, George White (Ingrid), Guy White (Cheryl), James White, Mark White, Stacy White (Mary) and Wesley Jordan (Laura); daughters, Velma Johnson, Sharon Evans, Debbie Grillo (Steve), Mandy Williams and Teri Parkison (Jim); a brother, Francis Lamar Harris Jr. (Barbara) and a sister, Frankie Payton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Stacy Weathers, 1877 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman, SC 29018.