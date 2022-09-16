 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frager Lee Seaberry -- Santee

Frager Lee Seaberry

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Frager Lee Seaberry of Santee will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr., pastor, officiating.

There will be no public viewing at the funeral home or at the gravesite.

The family is receiving visits at the residence of Mrs. Lillie Ann Wright, 1829 Bonner Ave., Santee, between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required. You may also contact her daughter, DeAndra Butler, at 803-308-1290, or by calling Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

