Frager Lee Seaberry -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Mrs. Frager Lee Seaberry, 61, passed away in Holly Hill on Sept. 12, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive visitors at the residence of Ms. Lillie Ann Wright, 1829 Bonner Ave., Santee, between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required. You may also contact her daughter, Deandra Butler, at 803-608-1290.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com, and by calling the funeral home.