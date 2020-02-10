NORWAY -- Our beautiful lady, Foye Elizabeth Jones Covington, beloved widow of Thomas Alexander Covington Sr., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 217 St. John's Street, Norway 29113. Burial will follow at the Norway Cemetery, in the family plot. Family visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Honored to serve as pallbearers: Michael Williams, Phillip Jones, David Jones, Jimmy Brant Jones, Wes Covington, Michael Covington, Stuart Jones and Craig Jones. Honorary pallbearers: Danny Covington, George Covington, Franklin Jones, Malcolm Jones, Elijah Anthony, Kenny Fogle, Victor Garrick, Lee Hughes and Ralph Fanning.
Daughter of the late James Franklin Jones and Foye Myrtle Jones, she was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Gresham. Leaving Columbia College to marry Tommy, she became a wonderful homemaker and loving wife and mother. She loved gardening and horse-back riding at her home, Oak Meadows. She loved her Lord and her church, serving as UMW president, with the youth and adult choir, MYF counselor, Sunday school teacher and was chosen to go to the General Conference of the UMC. She was on the Board of Trustees at Spartanburg Junior College. She was appointed the first lady Summary Court Judge of Orangeburg County, serving 18 years and paving the way for more women to fill the position. She enjoyed decorating apartments for the family's furniture leasing business and helping her daughter- in- law in her dress shop, "Connie's" Her great joy was helping to establish and sponsor a chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous in Norway. She loved her little town and served as Municipal Judge and worked to make it a lovely place to live. She spend 12 very good years at the Methodist Oaks Retirement Community with her daughter, sister and brother before her death. She received the "Order of the Palmetto" from Governor Jim Hodges proclaiming her "A Palmetto Lady."
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas A. Covington Jr. (Connie), Cindy Covington Jacobs, Gregg Frank Covington (Caroline) and James McMillan Covington; her grandchildren, Jennifer C. McElveen (Doug) Thomas Alexander Covington III (Kim) Brian Marshall Covington (Claire) Jason Covington Jacobs, Anna Elizabeth Covington, James MacMillan Covington Jr. and Elizabeth Covington; great-grandchildren, Ben, Addie, and Ella McElveen, Alex and Asher Covington, Cate, Sara Marshall, and Cole Covington; brother, the Rev. Phil Jones; and sister, Ella Jones Mulkey; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers: Francis, Carlisle, Britt, and Malcolm Jones and a sister, Billie Jones Spivey.
Memorials given to Soules Chapel, 2831 Oaks Drive, Charter #2813 Gresham, SC 29546, and St. John's United Methodist Church, 217 St. John's Street. Norway, SC 29113; and Grove Park Hospice Care, 324 Grove Park NE Orangeburg SC 29115
A special Thank You to Grove Park Pharmacy Hospice Angels, Vickie, Danielle, Jennifer, Jackie and all the friends and family who cared for her so lovingly. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
