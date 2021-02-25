 Skip to main content
Foster Hamilton -- St. Matthews
Foster Hamilton -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Foster Hamilton, of 1579 Coulter Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetary in Jamison.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks and social distancing are expected at these services.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

