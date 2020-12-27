Foster Hall Yarborough Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Foster Hall Yarborough Jr., 73, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jerry French officiating. The family requests that social distancing be practiced and masks worn at the service.
Foster was born in Orangeburg to Elizabeth Wolfe Yarborough and the late Hon. Foster Hall Yarborough Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Orangeburg High School and a member of the Marching Band. He received a B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina. He served in the South Carolina Air National Guard. He was a retired administrator with the South Carolina Housing Authority. Foster loved volunteering with Historic Columbia and especially working the garden areas of the Robert Mills House. He was an avid conservationist, genealogist and historian, and an active member of First Baptist Church in Columbia.
Survivors include his mother of Orangeburg; his brothers, Thomas W. "Tom" Yarborough (Diane) and William H. “Bill” Yarborough Sr., both of Columbia; his sister, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Yarborough (Mike) of Williston; his good friend, Joe Gravelyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to Historic Columbia, 1601 Richland St, Columbia, SC 29201
