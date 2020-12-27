Foster Hall Yarborough Jr. -- Columbia

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jerry French officiating. The family requests that social distancing be practiced and masks worn at the service.

Foster was born in Orangeburg to Elizabeth Wolfe Yarborough and the late Hon. Foster Hall Yarborough Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Orangeburg High School and a member of the Marching Band. He received a B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina. He served in the South Carolina Air National Guard. He was a retired administrator with the South Carolina Housing Authority. Foster loved volunteering with Historic Columbia and especially working the garden areas of the Robert Mills House. He was an avid conservationist, genealogist and historian, and an active member of First Baptist Church in Columbia.