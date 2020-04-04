Fortune Johnson -- Vance
0 comments

Fortune Johnson -- Vance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VANCE -- Private funeral services for Mr. Fortune Johnson,89, 157 Dukenfield Drive, Vance, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home Chapel, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Fortune Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News