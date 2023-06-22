DENMARK -- Funeral services for Floyd Bruner, 78, of Denmark, SC, will be held at 11 o'clock a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg, SC, with Pastors Shawn Hanks and Gale Black officiating and remarks by his grandson, Chase Bruner. Burial will follow in the Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 18, 2023, at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 987, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Floyd passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Born in Neeses, SC, he was a son of the late LeRoy Bruner Sr. and Emma Shirey Bruner. Floyd loved his Lord and Savior who he served faithfully; he was a charter member of the Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bamberg, SC, where he was the church organist, served as a deacon and served on the church board. He was a happy person who loved to joke around and have a good time. He was a peace keeper who never met a stranger, tending to his yards and working in his greenhouse was his therapy. He was a co-owner and operator of Helen's Florist along with his wife for 50 years. Floyd loved his wife and children and loved being a good PaPa to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Helen Gleaton Bruner; his children, Sarah Bruner (Jim) Strickland of Bamberg, SC, Betsy Bruner (John) Jennings of Denmark, SC, and Floyd Quentin (Ronny) Bruner of Bamberg, SC; grandchildren, James Floyd (Alexandria) Strickland, Quentin Chase (Cloe) Bruner, Alexus Gabrielle Jennings and her fiancé, Corey Beard, Ethan Wyatt Bruner and his fiancé, Harlee Yearry, Agustus McGuire Bruner (Aaliyah Jolly); his sisters, Betty Bruner (Dwight) Baxley of Summerville, SC, and Peggy Bruner (John L.) Gleaton of Denmark, SC; a sister-in-law, Laverne Bruner; and a number of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews who he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, LeRoy Bruner Jr.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.