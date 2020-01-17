{{featured_button_text}}
Florine S. Murph

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Florine S. Murph, 88, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Todd Brown officiating.

Interment will follow in Bethlehem United Mehodist Church Cemetery, 6815 Columbia Road, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Murph will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Murph passed on Monday, Jan. 13. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel V. Murph, and a daughter, Brenda Dash-Frazier.

She is survived by two daughters, Tarzy (Horace) Leysath and Sonya (John) Campbell, both of Orangeburg; one sister, Delores Haigler of Columbia; and many other relatives.

A wake service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Friends may visit the residence.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

