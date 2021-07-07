Florine ‘Flo’ Ashe Arant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Florine “Flo” Ashe Arant, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Arant's grandsons and nephews.

Mrs. Arant was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Cole Blease Ashe and the late Corrie Proctor Ashe. Mrs. Arant was an active member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and was the widow of Ashley A. Bozard and Edward Davis.