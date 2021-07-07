Florine ‘Flo’ Ashe Arant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Florine “Flo” Ashe Arant, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Arant's grandsons and nephews.
Mrs. Arant was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Cole Blease Ashe and the late Corrie Proctor Ashe. Mrs. Arant was an active member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and was the widow of Ashley A. Bozard and Edward Davis.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Arant of the home; children, Brenda B. Berry (Timmy) of Branchville, Bert Bozard (Leah) of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Ryan Berry (Nicole) of Branchville, Seth Berry of Branchville, Allyn Bozard (Shannon) of Orangeburg; great-grandchildren, Wren Berry of Branchville, Ashlyn Bozard of Orangeburg; survivors also include her “bonus family,” Richard Cook (Jeanette), Brian Cook (Sally) and Brady, John Dangerfield (Megan) and Emmaline and Davis, Dan Kadar (Erin), Richard Price (Jackie), Justin Price (Kaitlyn), Jordan Price, Larry Williams (Jean), Cindy Wilson (Powell) and Sterling and Meredith, Frank (Mary Beth) Myers and Grace and David, J. Steve Arant; sisters, Dot Harken (Johnny) of Charleston, Judy Way of Ladson; brother, Glenn Ashe (Emily) of Cordova; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
