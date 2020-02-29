Florine Copeland McMillan -- Ehrhardt
Florine Copeland McMillan -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Florine Copeland McMillan, 89, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, New York.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

