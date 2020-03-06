Florine Copeland McMillan -- Ehrhardt
0 comments

Florine Copeland McMillan -- Ehrhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florine Copeland McMillan

EHRHARDT -- Florine Copeland McMillan, 89, of Brooklyn, New York, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church. Ehrhardt. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be greeting friends at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Florine McMillan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News