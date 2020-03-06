Florine Copeland McMillan -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Florine Copeland McMillan, 89, of Brooklyn, New York, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church. Ehrhardt. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be greeting friends at the church fellowship hall after the burial.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
