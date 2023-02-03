BRANCHVILLE -- Florence Bowman, age 59, of Branchville, passed away peacefully in Mather, California on Jan. 16, 2023 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Florence was born May 16, 1963, to parents Abraham (deceased, 1981) and Sophia Phillips (deceased, 1969) in Mount Shasta, California.

She was the youngest of six siblings. The following siblings preceded her in death, Rosa Mae Smith, (Leonard, deceased), Katherine Dozier (Richard, deceased) and Ricky Phillips.

She leaves to mourn in her passing, one brother, Ernest Henderson (Betty Ann) and sister Florine Phillips-Murray (Edward, deceased). Upon her father's second marriage to Gloria, she gained five stepbrothers who loved her dearly, Kevin, David, Frank, Gregory, and Raymond (deceased).

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Owens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Patricia Montgomery officiating. Burial follows in Zion AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of Marion Bowman, Classic Road in Branchville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, 803-274-8865.