COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Florence May “Mookie” Walker, 87, 8 Broadmore St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive AME Church cemetery, Holly Hill. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home.

She died Nov. 17 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

