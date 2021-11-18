Florence May ‘Mookie’ Walker -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Florence May “Mookie” Walker, 87, 8 Broadmore St., Columbia, SC 29203, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga., following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.