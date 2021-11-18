 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence May ‘Mookie’ Walker -- Columbia

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- Florence May “Mookie” Walker, 87, 8 Broadmore St., Columbia, SC 29203, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga., following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News