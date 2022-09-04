Florence Livingston Dodd Tomlinson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Florence Livingston Dodd Tomlinson passed peacefully at age 85 on Sept. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Florence loved Bamberg and spending time with her friends, especially her weekly Bridge games. Florence's attitude was always positive and supportive. She loved spending time with her four children and 10 grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Cooner Funeral Home, Bamberg. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bamberg.