CANTON, Ohio --Florence E. West (Radford) Renau, 90, of Canton and formerly of Eutawville, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the Inn at Belden Village.

She was born July 13, 1931, in Terrytown, Georgia, to the late Otis Lee and Florida Alice (Turner) Radford. For more than 50 years, Florence was a resident of South Carolina, where she enjoyed the Southern lifestyle. She was an avid golfer and an accomplished gardener. She was a member of the Church of the Lakes and a former member of the Historic Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Renau in 2015; two sisters, Paula Lipsey and Mary Awbrey; one brother, Marshall Radford. Florence is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Dianne West; two grandchildren, Damon and Deidra West; three nieces, Marsha Davis, Beth Peterson and Rose Etheridge; three nephews, George Moxley, Don Moxley and Jerry Awbrey; many extended family members.