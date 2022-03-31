 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flanary M. Flanary -- Orangeburg

Flanary M. Flanary

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ethel M. Flanary, 76, of 620 Lawton Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. George Webster officiating.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Ms. Flanary died Saturday, March 26, at her residence.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

