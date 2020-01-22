{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD -- Ferris "Nan" James Sr., 84, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

Friends may call at the home on Atlantic Drive and at the funeral home.

