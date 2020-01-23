SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. Ferris “Nan” James Sr., 84, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Fulmer's Funeral Home Springfield.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at New Beginning United Methodist Church, Norway, where the Rev. Thomas Sims is the pastor. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
Friends may call at the home on Atlanta Drive and the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Ferris James, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.