{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. Ferris “Nan” James Sr., 84, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Fulmer's Funeral Home Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at New Beginning United Methodist Church, Norway, where the Rev. Thomas Sims is the pastor. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.

Friends may call at the home on Atlanta Drive and the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ferris James, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments