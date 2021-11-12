Felix Vance -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Felix Vance, 70, of 492 Murray Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests; however, condolences may be expressed to the brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Betty Wright, at 803-347-4948, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

