Felix Vance -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Mr. Felix Vance, 70, of 492 Murray Road, Orangeburg, will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC. The Rev. Ellis White Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Vance passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests; however, condolences may be expressed to the brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Betty Wright, at (803) 347-4948 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

