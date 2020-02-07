Felicia Patrice Myers Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Felecia Patrice Myers Irick will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ellis White and the Rev. Telley Gadson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.
The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Irick transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Friends may call at the residence of her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Dexter (Sandra) Curry, 2432 Beech Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
